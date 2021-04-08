Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $132.33 million and $9.98 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 132,055,695 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

