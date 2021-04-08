Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. Gemini Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

