Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.95

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.30). Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 169,191 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of £477.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

