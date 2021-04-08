General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 156,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,940. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

