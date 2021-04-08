General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

