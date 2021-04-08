General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. General Motors posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 18,991,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,502,127. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,687,265 shares of company stock valued at $97,013,151. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

