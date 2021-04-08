GenesisX Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $26,226.50 and $26.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 784.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,347,275 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

