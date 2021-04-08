Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,490.41

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,490.41 ($58.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,150 ($67.29). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,045 ($65.91), with a volume of 62,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Genus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,060.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,490.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, with a total value of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.