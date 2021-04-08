GeoCoin (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,171.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $16,171.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.85 or 0.00390641 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,296.03 or 0.99944840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00102578 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

