GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $26,510.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00051608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.61 or 0.00387028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,727.76 or 0.99973954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099821 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

