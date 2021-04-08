Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$1.83. Geodrill shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 23,140 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$80.64 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361 in the last 90 days.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

