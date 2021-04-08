GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Down 3.1%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 424,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,738,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

