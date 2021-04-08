Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GERN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geron by 190.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Geron by 4,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 961,624 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

