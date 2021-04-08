Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Gevo stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.