Giant Market Capitalization Tops $79,003.74 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $79,003.74 and $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035149 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 2,496.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

