Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $96.31 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Gifto has a total market cap of $96.31 million and approximately $123.29 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 73.4% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

