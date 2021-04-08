Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after acquiring an additional 479,628 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after acquiring an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

