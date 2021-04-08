GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,321.60 ($17.27). The stock had a trading volume of 10,549,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,258.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.81.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 638 shares of company stock valued at $867,635.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

