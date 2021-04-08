Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Glencore stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

