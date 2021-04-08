Global X China Disruption ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Down 2.4%

Global X China Disruption ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.32. 4,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

