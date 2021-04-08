Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 24,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

