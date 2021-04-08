Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 538,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 416,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

