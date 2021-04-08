GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0979 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $12,657.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.53 or 0.03573520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00387036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.54 or 0.01092609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00461265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00422373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00311179 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.