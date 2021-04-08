GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0979 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $12,657.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.53 or 0.03573520 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00387036 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $631.54 or 0.01092609 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00461265 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00422373 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00033143 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.86 or 0.00311179 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
