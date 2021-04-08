Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

