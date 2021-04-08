Golden Goose Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,028.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $206,028.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00265028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00798041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,070.39 or 1.00047167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.89 or 0.00711350 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars.

