GoldFund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $383.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $330,008.17 and approximately $383.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005789 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002035 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.