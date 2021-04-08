Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

