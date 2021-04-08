Golos Blockchain Market Capitalization Hits $594,954.70 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $594,954.70 and $12.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 253,649,392 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

