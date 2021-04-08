Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 2,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

