Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 88.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

GDDFF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

