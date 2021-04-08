Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.22.

Shares of FOOD stock traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,196. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$3.25 and a 12-month high of C$14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.84 million and a PE ratio of -331.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

