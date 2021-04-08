Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.22.

TSE FOOD traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.63. The company had a trading volume of 896,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$626.84 million and a PE ratio of -331.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

