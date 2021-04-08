Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Eight Capital

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOOD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.22.

FOOD traded up C$0.55 on Thursday, reaching C$8.63. 896,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$626.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.54. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

