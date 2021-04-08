Graeme Watt Sells 31,585 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

SCT opened at GBX 1,876 ($24.51) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,897 ($24.78). The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,595.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,371.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

