GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 35,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,052,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

