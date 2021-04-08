Graphite One (CVE:GPH) PT Raised to C$2.04 at Fundamental Research

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.
GPH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Graphite One has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.58 million and a P/E ratio of -24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.
About Graphite One
