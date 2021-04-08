Graphite One (CVE:GPH) PT Raised to C$2.04 at Fundamental Research

Graphite One (CVE:GPH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.52 to C$2.04 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.66% from the stock’s previous close.

GPH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Graphite One has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.58 million and a P/E ratio of -24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

Get Graphite One alerts:

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.