Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,383.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and $3,383.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.51 or 0.00387804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

