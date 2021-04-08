Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,676.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $3,676.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.72 or 0.00388910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

