Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,596 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gray Television worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

