Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $967.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.