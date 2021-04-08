Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,430% compared to the typical volume of 141 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 28,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,671. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

