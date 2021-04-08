Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.14. Approximately 7,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 990,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

