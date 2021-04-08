Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Down 0.7%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.42. 30,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, intends to cultivate and process industrial hemp for extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings Inc was founded in 2008 and is based in Poway, California.

