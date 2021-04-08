Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.31

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and traded as high as $25.89. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 6,255 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

