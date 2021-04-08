GreenPower Achieves Market Cap of $122.69 Million (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $122.69 million and $20,204.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

