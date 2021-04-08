Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.15. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 3,225 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 72.50% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

