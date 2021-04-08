Grimm Price Reaches $0.0012 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $72,212.78 and approximately $125.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

