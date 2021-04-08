Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $15.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.21 or 0.03589550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00389938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.60 or 0.01104611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00465675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00423582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00033469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00314469 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 70,002,840 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars.

