Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $924,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $924,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 665,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.