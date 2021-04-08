Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,020 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Groupon worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 143.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,883 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.